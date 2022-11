Not Available

In his groundbreaking TV series from the 1950s and '60s, Peabody Award winner Don Herbert -- better known as Mr. Wizard -- introduces the preteen set to the wonders of science. Demonstrating inventive experiments with thoughtful care, Mr. Wizard was a popular and critical success. This collection also includes adventures from "Winky Dink and You," a 1950s kids' series hailed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates as "the first interactive TV show."