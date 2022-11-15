watch out ofor your face

Not Available

"Houda" and "Jafar" friends since childhood, not separated only by death, led by the circumstances of life and developments to professionalize the monument, they form a quorum of the first degree .. And because of their proficiency in defrauding the innocent .. Decides "Naseem" Pasha known businessman In addition to his secretary, Lula, who has the first credit for facilitating his suspicious work, the two friends decide to exploit what they know about Naseem and bargain for it, to start the conflict between them and him.