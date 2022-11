Not Available

Deep in the woods, a birdwatcher is studying the various bird species found there. First, he discovers "love birds" (a henpecked husband bird and his grumbling bird spouse), and a "humming bird" (who hums rock tunes). Then he discovers Woody who gives him all sorts of trouble such as attaching his stethoscope to a running faucet, stretching the lens on his camera and then snapping it back on him, and sending all manner of trees tumbling down onto him.