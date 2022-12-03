Not Available

Watch What I Do the new drama short film from the @ukFullyFocused team at YouTube channel MYM. Starring Isidora Fairhurst, Rita Bernard-Shaw (Shiro's Story), Mia McKenna Bruce (The Dumping Ground, Tracey Beaker Returns) and Dani Dyer (Love Island 2018 Winner). An all-female lead cast takes you on a journey through friendship, jealousy and frenemies. All with the backdrop of basketball and betrayal. Growing up it's easy to get your confidence knocked when playing sport, sometimes it can stop us following our dreams. WATCH WHAT I DO follows Layla as she is faced with these very dilemmas. What will she do.