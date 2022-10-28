Watchers 5: Let Me In

Not Available

The Watchers series has reached new, extraordinary heights, presenting one thrilling segment after another. LA Marzulli and Richard Shaw's ongoing adventures continue with the story of black-eyed children who appear at hotels and car windows, even on boats at sea! They appear with a singular purpose—they want to be invited in! Demons? Alien hybrids? Urban legends? Speaking of legends, our host interviews the leading expert on The Spear of Destiny, the weapon that pierced the side of Christ and supposedly gives its owner the power to rule the world. What significance does the word OBAMA have in the Bible codes, referencing the Gog and Magog war? And what secrets does the North Pole hold? Were Admiral Byrd and Adolf Hitler's suspicions right? Is the Hollow Earth theory credible? There's even more—the latest news from Israel—an interview with David Brennan, author of the Israel Omen—Russian UFOs and new, laboratory revelations from alien implant physician, Dr. Leir.