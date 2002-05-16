Watchful Eye

2002

Malibu detective Shannon (Renee Rea) goes undercover in a group house to discover who murdered one of the women living there. Shannon gets caught up in the sex and parties, not knowing that her every action is being secretly broadcast on satellite TV. When she learns of the broadcast, she puts the clues together and figures out that the men living in the house have sex with all the women for all the world to see. And that's when her life becomes slated for cancellation.