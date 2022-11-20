Watching Fuckin’ TV All the Time Makes a Fool

Not Available

Yuki hasn't stepped out of her one-room apartment for five years now and the place is piling high with garbage and clutter. Keiji has a "hidden" camera set in her room connected to the internet 24 hours a day. He drops by to sleep with her in front of the camera, and to pay her for what he earns through Yuki's members-only website.All Yuki does is eat, sleep and watch TV. Then one day a counselor, sent by her mother, enters the room and tells her that watching TV all day will ruin her. He strikes up a deal with Yuki to make her take one step out of her room.