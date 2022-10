Not Available

On the night from September 26th to 27th, 2014, a group of students, from Ayotzinapa School, was chased, shot and dispersed to different locations of the city of Iguala, Guerrero. Six people died, one in coma and 43 are missing. The perpetrators were members of the local police that acted under direct watch of state and federal forces, as well as the Mexican Army.