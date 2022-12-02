Not Available

"Water Drips, Vanishes" is a collaboration between artist Lucy Cordes Enelman and fellow artist and Washington DC based poet, Zewiditu Jewel, meditating on the disappearance of Assateague Beach, an island in the state of Maryland off the eastern coast of the US. Both Engelman and Jewel grew up going to the island’s beach and protected nature preserve where a large band of wild ponies have lived for several hundred years. The island’s swampland and beach area are disappearing due to rising sea levels and more furious storms. The footage is shot on Super 8 and the vocal tracks are poem readings by Jewel, who also appears in some of the footage.