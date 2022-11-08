Water Flowing Together

Not Available

A moving, intimate portrait of an internationally renowned artist, Jock Soto of the New York City Ballet, who is Navajo Indian, Puerto Rican, and openly gay. On the verge of retirement, one of modern ballet's most gifted and celebrated dancers is forced to contemplate life after dance. Exploring identity, family, and transition, the film climaxes with his emotional departure from ballet at age 40 in 2005. As Soto reflects on his uncertain future, he also attempts to connect with his past, revisiting his Navajo roots and the cultural heritage to which he is at once detached and devoted. Soto's story defies stereotypes in the same way that his dancing transcends the expected.