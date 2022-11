Not Available

Tonya Mimms is a successful artist who feels firmly footed in her rise to fame until her ascent is challenged in the most unexpected ways. While meandering through the throes of a love triangle, with a charismatic man and a stunningly beautiful woman. Tonya takes on an assignment that pushes her completely out of her element. Now, in the midst of total chaos, Tonya is forced to come to terms with herself, as an artist and a woman.