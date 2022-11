Not Available

In this thrilling adaptation of the classic Chinese novel &NFi;The Water Margin&NFi_;, Lin (Tony K.F. Leung) is the military instructor of the Imperial Guards -- a crack fighting outfit. Sensing a diamond in the rough, Lin befriends Lu Chi Sum, an obnoxious monk with superb martial arts powers. But when Lin is framed by the double-dealing court officials, he must join Lu in exile long enough to plot a vengeful return.