Water Path

Nicole is a 6-year-old girl who lives with her mom in the middle of the Paramo (a kind of moorland in the Andes). One morning, the mother asks Nicole to go and find some water. She tells the girl to take the water from the spring where it is pure and warns her not to take it from the pond, where it is murky and might bring along foreign bodies. Nicole goes through the moor, looking for the spring. But an encounter on the road will face the girl with her reflection in the pond waters, leading her to make a moral decision with unexpected consequences.