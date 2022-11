Not Available

In the future, the earth's water resources will be exhausted. The nuclear war for water resources broke out, and humans lost their fertility. The survivors fled the earth one after another. Longyi, the last child of mankind, and single father, Longke, struggled to collect the remaining water in the desert. The arrival of alien species has announced the countdown to the destruction of the earth. Faced with desperation, how will the father and daughter find hope of survival.