Water Salt Flour

In the political atmosphere of the 90s in Argentina, pikete* appeared as a form of demonstration for large groups of people and begins to be usually called with the movement of piketeros, generally composed of unemployed people. Piketeros are generally represented in the mainstream media as violent men with masks and clubs in their hands. The film is about the women who are quite never mentioned in this dominant movement although they compose 70% of it. *Pikete- [p?-k?-te] - is an action by which a group of people blocks a road or street with the purpose of demonstrating and calling attention over a particular issue.