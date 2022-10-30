Not Available

Water Times

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Vardar Film

A Macedonian village has always struggled to find ways to bring water to its arid land - a struggle that may be won when a native son returns from America with the idea of setting up a watermill. Such an enterprise gets two villages in conflict over water rights, threatening to permanently turn people against each other. In the past, the territory had been occupied by the Italian armies, and a flashback shows a massacre in one village, a revelation that disaster has been a part of their history, in one way or another. No matter how he argues, the young man who advocated the watermill loses out to the builders of a dam - something that does not bode well for the low-lying village.

Cast

Petre ArsovskiPetre Kjusko
Dušan KostovskiKorun
Nenad MilosavljevićPop Trifile
Lidija PletlVeljanica
Boris DvornikNarednik Žika
Petar PrličkoLambe Futak

View Full Cast >

Images