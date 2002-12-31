2002

Water Under the Bridge

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2002

Studio

Not Available

As a youngster, Jake O'Connor (Scott Cooper) witnessed the sight of his best friend lying dead and his father wielding a shotgun. Trying to gain closure, Jake returns home to find the truth about what really happened that fateful night. Incognito, he moves into an apartment owned by a sexy woman named Catherine (Gabrielle Anwar). As Catherine and Jake fall for each other, the pieces of the puzzle begin to come together. Clark Brigham directs.

Cast

Scott CooperJake O'Connor
Gabrielle AnwarCatherine
Tommy HinkleyRick O'Connor
Theresa RussellJackie O'Connor
Craig ShefferMarco
Charles EstenDon

