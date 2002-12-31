Water Under the Bridge

As a youngster, Jake O'Connor (Scott Cooper) witnessed the sight of his best friend lying dead and his father wielding a shotgun. Trying to gain closure, Jake returns home to find the truth about what really happened that fateful night. Incognito, he moves into an apartment owned by a sexy woman named Catherine (Gabrielle Anwar). As Catherine and Jake fall for each other, the pieces of the puzzle begin to come together. Clark Brigham directs.
