Water Ways

"A wag once labelled water as the stuff they put under bridges." L/S of a barge travelling under one of the London bridges. "To Eve, water brings up bright memories of beaches - and sunny days." M/S of woman in swimsuit and swimming hat posing by the edge of the sea. "But, water to a Chemist is just H2O." C/U of a chemist's bottle with an H2O label stuck on the side. "H2O means that water consists solely of 2 parts of hydrogen and 1 part of oxygen." Joe Noble dressed in a white lab coat measures out some liquid into a glass then pours it into a glass tube.