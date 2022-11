Not Available

From the creators of &NFi;High Times&NFi_; magazine comes this one-of-a-kind cooking program starring cover girl Watermelon. Plucky and inventive, Watermelon takes to the kitchen to concoct mouthwatering goodies guaranteed to cure the munchies. Several of Melon's friends, including Bill, Tom and Kelly Small (aka the Tall Brothers), Lola Lush and Sandra Sanders stop by to lend a hand, and her mother even drops in for a visit.