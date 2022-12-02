Not Available

"A single shot (slow zoom) gradually magnifying rapidly-moving blue/white water pattern (rushing river). A sensitive and subtle film for visual contemplation, which inevitably reminds one both of how seldom we see ordinary 'simple' reality; but moreover, how wonderfully transformative is the medium of cinema, to render this reality in a new, optically dazzling, pattern. A hypnotic experience, for the cinema/willing, to drown within – and therein the danger: an art must keep the recipient alive and awake." – John Schofill