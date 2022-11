Not Available

Art Com Video #2. A collection of video and performance art mostly from Japan (one is from a Canadian Artist and the piece is about Japan) and includes these pieces: Mt. Fuji - Ko Nakajima, Flow (3) Part 2 - Sinsuke Ina, Koto Buki - Tetsuo Sekimoto, Listen the Body - Yoshiomi Yamaguchi, My Gaijin Tengoku - Byron Black, Alley of Alley - Akira Matsumoto, and Japanese Syllabary - Yoh Hayafuji