WAVEMAKERS is a feature-length documentary tracking an ensemble of fascinating characters in their quest to re-invent and revive a sophisticated early electronic music instrument that is anything but obsolete: the Ondes Martenot. We follow their pursuit of this inspiring but mysterious device that everyone has heard, but has actually rarely heard of – even though it was celebrated as the musical invention of the 20th century. This filmic, sonic and human journey explores an intense love affair with musical expression and spins the tale of an enduringly cutting-edge technology on the verge of a major resurgence. It bridges a missing link in the history of electronic music by placing the instrument in a rich artistic and technological lineage.