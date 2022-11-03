Waverley in the Hebrides

Not Available

The last sea-going paddle steamer cruising in the spectacular scenery of the Scottish Hebrides. Steaming to Oban, Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, the sacred Isle of Iona, the awesome pillars of Staffa, and the Isle of Coll. From Armadale through the narrows at Kylerhea to Kyle of Lochalsh, and on to Broadford & Portree on the Isle of Skye. To Mallaig and Knoydart on Loch Nevis. Passing Corran and Ardgour to Fort William and Loch Eil. Enjoyment of the passing Hebridean landscape and the onboard camaraderie, added to fine weather, completes a very special "Waverley" experience.