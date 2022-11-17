Not Available

Waves Become Wings is the transformed reality of a girls' basketball game where it is a question of extracting and emphasizing the beauty of body language and movements from a sporting reality. Offer it a new dimension through treatment particular to image and sound. Exploiting the aesthetic and fictional potential of a situation who has a documentary source and question the viewer's perception by this vision voluntarily transformed and altered by the rate of registration. Play on a gap or even an anachronism between the evocation of images and reality from which they are extracted.