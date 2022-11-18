WAVES & INTERRUPTIONS

Not Available

This album presents a collection of works by the Norwegian composer Bjørn Bolstad Skjelbred (b.1970), all composed between 2001 and 2013. The works have been written with melodic percussion as the central and dominating element – with various surrounding ensembles – performed by the recognized Norwegian percussionist Eirik Raude. The smaller chamber formations very suitably illustrate several of the central compositional and poetic aspects of Skjelbred's music. The music of Skjelbred is quiet, and just like his shy persona it is exactly this quietness that gives the music its character and originality.