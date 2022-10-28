Not Available

Waving was made after her grandmother's sudden death of an aneurysm. A poetic monologue drafts the film's narrative, the filmmaker's voice impelling a succession of images drawn from a lifetime of family. Her text hinges on an identification with her grandmother that begins as an infant and carries on into adulthood. "I was just like granny" she says but goes on to hint of a compact too closely drawn--of a bodily sympathy that relates the ills of one generation to the next. Their common ailments join the bodies of young and old beneath the sign of mortality, sharing the certainty of a body's failure.