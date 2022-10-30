Wawa Semput

Not Available

Bobby and Wawa's love conflict in "Adnan Sempit" has not yet seen its end. Their story continues in this comedy-action film that has Bobby and Wawa facing the biggest challenge in the relationship when Bobby accuses Wawa of being unfaithful to him with Ismat. Wawa, who is also fed up with Bobby's hooligan act, decides to break up with him and return to her hometown. Even when Bobby comes to his senses and begs her to come back, Wawa is firmed with her decision, and allows Ismat to whisk her back. Bobby, not to be outdone, also travels to her village, which results in various competitions of sorts between the two in order to win Wawa's heart. Meanwhile, the love triangle faces its share of obstacles in the form of Pak Kudin, Wawa's father and Ayuni, Wawa's best friend who falls for Ismat. What will happen to this tangled mess of a relationship?