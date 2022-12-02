Wax On, Fuck Off

Not Available

Ralph Macchio, once a former teen idol, once on the top the world of the 80s. Now he is a family man with a loving wife and the nicest man in Hollywood....That is the problem. Because he never once participated in a scandal he is not as popular as he used to be. Sick and tired of it, his wife stages an intervention with his former co stars and manager. They explain to him that in order to further his career he has to shed the nice guy routine and become the most hated man in America. With some inspiration by other scandalous celebrities such as Colin Farrel and Christian Bale; Macchio decides to partake in every scandal known to modern America. Will he succeed in his career or would he go too far?