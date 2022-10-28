Wax: We Are The X

Not Available

A mysterious video falls into the hands of a troupe of reporters following an accident involving three thirty-something year olds – two men and a woman. The video chronicles the lives of the trio one week prior, during their road-trip through the French Riviera to shoot a commercial. Shot in the style of found footage – sometimes with an iPhone – this innovative film touts itself as the first “selfie” movie. But, this isn’t a cheeky jab at today’s culture of obsessive self-documentation. Director Lorenzo Corvino’s debut film was born out of a desire to capture the spirit and frustrations of Generation X, the post baby boomers who inherited the economic crisis of the prior generation and who now struggle to compete with the increasingly tech-savvy younger generations. - Vivian Yuen