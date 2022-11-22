Not Available

What happens when a classically-trained dancer/actor decides to pursue the lowbrow art of stripping? Waxie Moon a boylesque sensation takes the world of neo-burlesque by storm in this hilarious and thought-provoking portrait of one artist's unlikely journey. Featuring footage of Waxie's fearless live performances, as well as interviews with a colorful assortment of international burlesque stars, theater artists and fans, the documentary explores the ways striptease is used by Waxie Moon to both entertain his audience and challenge their notions of gender, sexuality and performance art.