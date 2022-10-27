Way Back Home

Not Available

Jeong Yoon is a caring wife and mother and a sensitive woman who finds herself plunged into a legal ordeal thousands of miles from home. After years of planning, she and her husband Jong Bae open an auto body repair shop, only to see everything they've worked for stripped away when a loan Jong Bae had guaranteed defaults. Facing financial despondency, the couple gets into a vicious fight about money, sending Jeong Yeon away, leaving only a cryptic note saying she'll be back in a few days. When she turns up looking nervous at Orly Airport in Paris with over 30 kilograms of cocaine in her luggage, it is the beginning of a globe-spanning nightmare that began with an old friend and a tempting proposition.