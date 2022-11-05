Way Down Yonder in the Corn

Not Available

The fox, determined to keep the Crow away from his garden, reads a box, "How to Fox Crows", which explains, "Crows are allergic to scarecrows." So he offers to hire a scarecrow willing to take the job. The crow disguises himself as a scarecrow, is hired, and instantly devours the fox's entire farmyard crop and even gets the fox blown up in a dynamite trap. Later, the bandaged fox hears a radio broadcast saying the scarecrow he hired is really the crow and suggests he get even with the fowl. He disguises himself as "Sidney Scarecrow" and chases the crow to an amusement park where they eventually make up.