Way of Blue Sky

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Movie-Eye Entertainment

Masaki (Takuya Nakayama) is about to move to the U.S. with his parents, much to the dismay of five girls who all like him in different ways. Tomboyish Takako (Saya Yuki) always gives him a hard time; Haruna (Mikako Tabe) is a childhood friend; Alisa (Mei Kurokawa) has fancied him since a shopping trip in nearby Shibuya; Naoko (Aki Nishihara) is still readjusting after a long spell in the U.K.; and Yumi (Ayaka Morita) likes practicing basketball with him at night. All wonder who his "special girl" is, but Masaki isn't saying.

Cast

Mikako TabeHaruna Kawahara
Mei KurokawaAlisa

