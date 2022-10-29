Not Available

Shot on location in 2013, Teton Gravity Research’s Way of Life takes you on a journey to the mountains and inside the minds of today’s top athletes. With stunning imagery created with GSS, Red Cinema, and the Sony Action Cam, this film explores the origins of skiing in Austria, the search for original lines in Alaska, and the U.S. Free skiing Team’s quest for Olympic gold. The adventure also leads athletes to the rugged terrain of Jackson Hole and the Tetons, as well as the backcountry of British Columbia. Regardless of the terrain they ride, the skiers featured in Way of Life push the boundaries of what’s possible. This journey takes them across the globe as they form a brotherhood that needs no language.