In the Nort Sea a flounder is hiding in the seaweed. The flounder feeds on mussels and small shrimps. Many dangers lurk on the bottom of the sea but the flounder is clever. One day the flounder is caught in a net and pulled up on a trawler. It dies on the deck. The fish is now entering a new phase of its existence. The flounder travels on, though life has come to an end.