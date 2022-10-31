Not Available

WAY OF THE OCEAN: AUSTRALIA explores the connection between man and sea through a visual feast of poetic motion. This wave rich continent provides a breathtaking backdrop to some of the best surfing found on the planet. Since it was first introduced in the early 1900’s, surfing in Australia has become a mainstream pursuit and for this country devoted to the ocean lifestyle, it is more than a way of life. From the tropical paradise of the Great Barrier Reef down through the frigid Southern Ocean and up to the arid desert of the West, the film captures an intimate portrait of this unique land. Vibrant super 16mm and High Definition cameras bring to life the stunning visuals, set to a heart thumping original score. Welcome to the odyssey of your life.