Way USA, a pilot for a punk/comedy travelogue that was done for MTV in 1988 and hosted by Tesco Vee (lead singer of the band The Meatmen). Tesco wanders around Baltimore. He tours dive bars, strip clubs, bath houses and greasy spoons. It features John Waters, Jean Hill (Polyester, Desperate Living), and a host of other weirdos, deviants and losers. It was all shot on Super 8 to get that grainy 50's home move/travelogue look.