Wayang Golék is the rod-puppet theater of Sunda (West Java), Indonesia, which incorporates a vibrant mixture of storytelling, songs, and instrumental music. This program introduces the Wayang Golék tradition, focusing on puppeteer, musician, and puppet-maker Atik Rasta and his family. The first part of the video features footage from an all-night performance, interwoven with interviews with the artists. The second part examines the music of the accompanying gamelan ensemble.