Waylon Jennings: Live from Austin, TX '84

Not Available

Looking back, why did it take ten years to finally lure Waylon Jennings to the Austin City Limits stage for his first performance? Like everything else about the man, he did things his own way - when he was damn good and ready. Maybe it had something to do with that other Texas singer, that Red-Headed Stranger who shook things up in Austin and country music in general. Waylon wasn't sure what the fuss was all about (as he sang, It don t matter who is in Austin, Bob Wills is STILL the King! ). This special package contains both a CD and DVD of Waylon Jenning s FIRST Austin City Limit s performance, recorded in August 1984.