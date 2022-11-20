Waylon Jennings: Renegade. Outlaw. Legend.

Not Available

Newly updated, the authorized biography of Waylon Jennings, from his days as Buddy Holly's protégé to his battles with the Nashville system. From his musical breakthrough in the 1970's to drug addiction and recovery in the 1980's to his death in 2002. A memorable portrait of one of the great legends of country music. Featuring rare footage and excerpts from over 20 of Waylon's greatest hits. Includes the complete program - The Lost Outlaw Performance. In 1978, Waylon Jennings and the Waylors performed on the concert stage of the Grand Ole Opry. This show captures Waylon Jennings and his band at the height of the country music Outlaw period, ample evidence of the extraordinary writing and singing talents of Waylon Jennings. The Lost Outlaw Performance is presented in it's entirety exactly as it was recorded.