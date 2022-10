Not Available

Emmy award winning Wayne bardy is one of the most versatile performers in show business today. He has been entertaining audiences with his acting, inprov, singing and dancing on television, film and stage. In television, Brady recently provided a voice for the upcoming animated feature, Food Fight! For Lions Gate. He starred in the screen Gem feature, Crossover, and the independant feature The List, a romantic comedy with Sydney Tamia Poiter and Illeana Douglas.