Wayne Hussey: Songs of Candlelight and Razorblades Live

Leeds Trinity, 26th November, 2014: 1. Madam G 2. All Along The Watchtower 3. Island In a Stream 4. The Crystal Ocean 5. Black Mountain Mist 6. Ain't No Prayer In The Bible Can Save Me Now 7. Dragonfly 8. Martha's Harbour 9. Naked And Savage 10. Coming Home 11. Fabienne 12. Black Cat Bone 13. Wasteland/Like A Hurricane 14. The Bouquets & The Bows 15. Wasting Away 16. You'll Never Walk Alone 17. A Wing And A Prayer 18. Severina 19. House Of The Rising Sun 20. Shades Of Green 22. Swan Song Workington Carnegie, 27th November, 2014: 23. Madam G 24. Heaven On Earth 25. Like A Child Again 26. You Are Not Alone 27. Love Me To Death 28. Careless Whisper 29. Martha's Harbour 30. When I Drift Too Far From Shore 31. Wither On The Vine 32. Forevermore 33. Belief 34. Black Cat Bone 35. Wasteland/Lucky/Dancing Barefoot/Like A Hurricane/Personal Jesus 36. Love 37. Butterfly On A Wheel 38. Blood Brother/Wicked Game 39. Swan Song 40. Next Station