Accomplished rifle and bow hunter Wayne Pocius leads a group of veteran huntsmen on a journey to stalk and kill whitetail deer using both methods. First, travel to the southern United States, where Pocius bags an impressive nine-point buck using his bow and arrow. Next, the group goes to a Pennsylvania deer camp, where they drop three 10-pointers. Finally, Pocius bags another imposing 10-point buck with his rifle.