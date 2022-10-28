Not Available

Respected documentarian Kent Martin returns to the Festival with Wayne’s Deer, a portrait of Wayne Bruhm, amateur naturalist and hunter. Wayne’s ancestors first settled along the LaHave River, Nova Scotia in 1723, and he has spent hours quietly hidden in these woods watching deer movements for decades. Beforehand he takes such precautions as using his own time tested formula made from boiled hakmatack needles and other substances to mask his scent. Indeed Wayne probably knows more about deer than most biologists with PhD’s. And every Fall he shoots one deer for meat. Wayne’s Deer was patiently shot over four seasons and tells a refreshingly honest story of living with nature.