Kuan-Chun Chi stars as Kun Tak, a monastery worker who falls victim to the ploys of a sinister monk and flees his temple in shame, only to fortuitously cross paths with a host of martial arts masters who school him in the ways of kung fu. Once Kun Tak becomes a master himself, he returns to the temple to exact revenge against the monk and reveal his evil plot to the world. Directed by Chiu Lee, the film also stars Fei Meng.