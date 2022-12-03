Ways of Thinking

Not Available

A docu-drama made with support and assistance from a Warlpiri Community in Central Australia, to highlight the community's effort to control the fate of their heritage and future. Alan Jungarrayi wants to move with his family to the nearest town in the hope of finding work. His wife, Jean Napanangka, wants to remain in the community to fulfil her tribal obligations and to bring up their children in their culture. She fears that if they leave the children will lose their language and grow up 'with too much Western ways and thoughts', and thus lose their Warlpiri identity and their place within the world.