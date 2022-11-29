Ways to See

Not Available

Amaia lives with her deeply depressed mother in an inner-city apartment. With no family or friends close by, she desperately seeks out her absent father. Believing that mystical powers and a mysterious woman can reconnect them, Amaia goes to extreme lengths to win her attention and friendship. When the woman visits the family home, she becomes a familiar and welcome playmate for Amaia but also carries the hard truth of her father’s absence. The young mother and daughter cannot pretend any longer and will have to decide if they can continue living with each other.