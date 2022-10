Not Available

Prone to wander, Tyler McMillan has it all but doesn't appreciate living in the shadow of his over-achieving brother. With an early inheritance in hand from his trusting father, Tyler heads to Vegas indulging in gambling, parties and riotous living. His addictions lead him into a den of thieves and the prospect of losing everything, including his own life.His father's only wish is that Tyler will return safely home. Can a child stray so far, a father's love can't save him?