WCW Bash at the Beach 1995

Bash at the Beach 1995 took place on July 16, 1995 on the beach in Huntington Beach, California. To promote the event, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Ric Flair, Big Van Vader and Kevin Sullivan guest starred on season 6 episode 15 of Baywatch, also titled "Bash at the Beach". The main event was a Steel Cage match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship with Hulk Hogan defending against Vader. Ric Flair wrestled "Macho Man" Randy Savage in a Lifeguard match, a Triangle Tag Team match for the WCW World Tag Team Titles took place between Harlem Heat, The Nasty Boys, and the Blue Bloods, Sting defended the WCW United States Championship against Meng, The Renegade defended the WCW World Television Championship against Paul Orndorff, Jim Duggan faced off against Kamala, and Diamond Dallas Page continued his feud against Dave Sullivan.