WCW Bash At The Beach 1996

1996

Bash at the Beach (1996) was the third annual Bash at the Beach professional wrestling PPV produced by WCW. It took place on July 7, 1996 from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. This event is best remembered for the formation of the New World Order, which contributed greatly to the success of WCW in the mid-to-late 1990s. The main event was a tag team match between The Outsiders (Kevin Nash and Scott Hall) and their mystery partner, and Randy Savage, Sting and Lex Luger. Matches on the undercard included Ric Flair against Konnan for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, and Dean Malenko against Disco Inferno for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship. Three gimmick matches took place back to back. A Carson City Silver Dollar match occured between Big Bubba and John Tenta, a Taped Fist match between Jim Duggan and Diamond Dallas page, and a Double Dog Collar match between the Nasty Boys and Public Enemy.